Ready to play: Pratt volleyball hitting the courts with high energy, new safety standards

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Summer Younie, the Head Coach for the Pratt High School’s Volleyball team is excited for this season. She is unsure how the season will unfold, but her goal is to get as much court time for as many players as she can.

As far as COVID-19 precautions, Younie said that her players have been exceptional when it comes to staying as safe as possible.

“They voted to wear masks full time at practice just so we could make sure that we get to play. I can't even begin to say how proud of them I am,” Younie says, “They have taken every restriction and safety precaution with a positive attitude and a refusal to let it get them down.”

Younie said that defensively the team is very strong this year. Some returning defensive players include Lauren Kolm (sr.), Brooklynn Humble (sr), Payton Woody (sr.), and Kayla Espino (sr). There are also strong offensive players such as returners Lauren Kolm, who led the team in kills last season, Rachel Rasmussen (sr), and Sierra Dunlap (jr). Younie also talks about the setters' experience, being led by Kami Theis, (sr.), and Gabby Gatlin (soph.). Youtube also says the team’s serving and passing. The biggest team weakness, Younie said, is size.

“We are very short this season, but we have really been practicing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.” Younie says, “ I can't remember a season where the first week has been this much fun.”