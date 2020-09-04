Kansas State Fair products available online

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s state trademark program, From the Land of Kansas, and a variety of its member companies will be exhibiting in a virtual state fair-like experience, September 11-20, to showcase Kansas products.

The virtual experience, called Purple Ribbon Marketplace, will feature special deals like half-off shipping, as well as fun and interactive opportunities to learn about Kansas agriculture businesses and the stories behind them. KDA created a Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/thepurpleribbonmarketplace, and launched it on August 28 to begin sharing the stories about its members before product sales begin on September 11.

Since the cancellation of the Kansas State Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program wanted to find an alternative way to showcase these Kansas businesses and offer consumers the opportunity to purchase local products.

“This will be an easy way for these businesses to remain connected with consumers so they can enjoy high-quality food and unique products and share with their family and friends,” said Janelle Dobbins, From the Land of Kansas program director. “This virtual format will allow for more interaction, and, of course, the special state fair offers we all love.”

A variety of Kansas products will be offered through the Purple Ribbon Marketplace including popcorn, cheese, sunflower oil, coffee, spice and dip mixes, sauerkraut, and honey. A local distillery will also be selling their hand sanitizer.

From the Land of Kansas is the state’s trademark program that promotes and celebrates agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. It supports the KDA mission to serve Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and consumers by providing agribusiness marketing opportunities to participating local businesses and allowing consumers to identify and choose to support Kansas products.

For more information about the program and its members, visit fromthelandofkansas.com or engage with the program through social media by following From the Land of Kansas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Shop for Kansas products year-round at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com.