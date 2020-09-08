Armed suspects at large after cash heist in Greensburg on Monday

Greensburg Police and Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department were put on high alert on Monday afternoon when the message came out that the Family Dollar Store in Greensburg had been robbed.

According to a police statement issued by Greensburg Chief of Police Aaron Webb, at about 2:35 p.m. two individuals entered the Family Dollar Store at 303 E. Kansas Avenue in Greensburg and approached the clerk. The female subject began talking to the clerk and as soon as the cash drawer was opened, the male suspect rushed around the counter, held the clerk at gun point, and began passing the money from the cash drawer to the female suspect.

“The female subject was wearing a purple and white top with dark colored pants,” Webb said. “She is described as a bi-racial female, approximately 5’7” tall, medium built. She also has a tattoo on the back of her neck, which appears to be of two birds.”

Webb said the male subject had a dark complection and was wearing a maroon shirt and light blue ripped jeans. He had on a red hat with the sticker still on the bill. Both suspects were wearing face masks.

Store video camera footage shows the two suspects leaving the building on foot but then getting into a newer model, white, Dodge Ram pickup.

The police report stated that the vehicle appeared to missing the gas tank lid, and the vehicle was last seen headed west out of Greensburg.

Webb said the individuals are considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone should see them, call 911 immediately. Store video also captured images of the suspects and those images may be seen on the Greensburg City Police Department Facebook page.

The suspects had not been apprehended as of press time on Tuesday morning. It is not know yet how much cash they stole from the Family Dollar Store.