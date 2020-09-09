Student council hopes to involve community with ‘Drive to Thrive’ food collection

Pratt High School Student Council (StuCo) is giving a challenge to everyone in the Pratt area to join them in the “Drive to Thrive.” This canned food drive will benefit the Pratt County Food Bank.

For the past five years StuCo has sponsored a food drive competition with Kingman to benefit our respective communities. This year StuCo is hoping to involve everyone in the Pratt community to see our families thrive as we work together in a common goal.

The challenge is set to run from Monday, September 14 - Saturday, October 10.

StuCo is challenging businesses, schools, other community organizations and individuals to set a goal of collecting canned goods that they will strive to gather during the four weeks of the food drive.

StuCo encourages those interested to team up with others to work together toward a common goal to meet the challenge level they select. The levels of the challenge are named for the Pratt Greenback’s uncommon characteristics:

Passion - 1,000 items

Grit - 750 items

Valor - 500 items

Respect - 250 items

Those who wish to sign up for one of the challenge levels should email phs.stuco@usd382.com with their desired challenge level. Information with more specifics for the challenge will be sent to them. They can work toward their goal beginning on the challenge start date, Monday, September 14.

There will be two Saturday drop-off drive-thru events at Pratt High School for canned goods and monetary donations. These will be held September 19 and October 3. Times for the drop-offs will be announced soon.

Individuals may also want to contribute to their favorite team competing in the “Drive to Thrive!” challenge. Food items may also be placed in “Drive to Thrive!” boxes at businesses around town.

For those participating in the challenge, counts will be done on Fridays a traveling trophy will also be awarded the following Monday to the team or business who has the highest percentage growth in the week.

StuCo members are excited to see all of Pratt join with them in pulling together as a community to benefit the people of our community.

StuCo will continue to provide updates and additional information in the Pratt Tribune newspaper and through social media. Email any questions to phs.stuco@usd382.com