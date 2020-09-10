Clark promoted to KHP Captain

Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced this week that Lieutenant Mitchell Clark has been promoted to Captain and will oversee the Professional Standards Unit.

Clark began his career with the Kansas Highway Patrol in 2004. He was first stationed in Pratt.

In 2010, he was promoted to Technical Trooper, and began serving with the Patrol’s Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, stationed in Johnson County. With his promotion to

Lieutenant, he oversaw members of the Patrol’s Domestic Highway Enforcement Team (DHET).

During his time with the Patrol, Clark has been a recipient of Commander’s Commendations for arrests and enforcement of impaired driving laws, as well as for his work as a DEA Task

Force Officer. He has also served as a recruit class coach.

Clark is a native of St. John, KS, and is a graduate of St. John High School. He attended Pratt

Community College and Johnson County Community College. He graduated from the Kansas

Law Enforcement Training Center in 1992. Prior to his career with the Patrol, he served as an Officer with the Olathe Police Department, an Officer with the Newton Police Department and a Deputy with the Pratt County Sheriff Department.