Pratt veteran honored by Quilts of Valor

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

On September 6, 2020, Merle Rose of Pratt received a Quilt of Valor. It was presented to him at his home.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization whose mission is to make and award quilts to honor veterans and others that have been touched by war. The movement began in 2003, when a quilter named Catherine Roberts started when her son was deployed to Iraq. Since then, there have been 254,000 Quilts of Valor awarded across the nation. There is a website, qovf.org, to visit to learn more about Quilts of Valor all over the country.

Rosalie Rose, leader of the Pratt chapter, said that this branch of the national organization had been making quilts since October of 2018. In the Pratt Chapter, there are about 15 members. A few very active pens include Rosalie Rose, Karen Pinkle, Marji Buck, Sue Buhler, Debbie Withers, Georgie Fowler, and Sherri Evert.

“I come from a military family,” Rose said. “My father served in WWII and my brother in Vietnam. This is a very good way to give back to our veterans.”

Typically, the chapter gives out around four quilts a year. But, due to COVID-19, this is only their second presentation this year. This recent quilt was rewarded to Merle Rose. To receive a quilt, you can be nominated by friends or family.

Merle Rose was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1961. He did Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, and also trained in General Cooking School in Louisiana while in the Reserves. Rose served at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. His honors include recognition for Winter Exercise Maneuvers, Rifle Expert, and Track-Wheel-Ordinance Specialist. Rose was most proud of being deployed to the woods of Alaska for five week during the Cuban Crisis. He went out on Winter Maneuvers in -60 degree temperatures for five weeks with no frostbite.

Rose said he was discharged in September of 1963, and to this day, is still proud to have served his country.