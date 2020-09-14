Wiltshire opens new surgery practice in Great Bend

The new physician in Great Bend, Jason Wiltshire, MD, is eager to lay the groundwork for a new program dedicated to general surgery in central Kansas.

Wiltshire opened his practice Sept. 1 at The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus. His office is on the second floor of the Medical Pavilion, adjacent to the hospital at 514 Cleveland St.

“I am looking forward to establishing a program focused on general surgery,” Dr. Wiltshire said. “We hope to build a team that involves more surgeons.”

Dr. Wiltshire performs procedures related to bowel and breast cancers; hernia repair; diseases of the thyroid; endoscopies; wound care; and others.

He said he was excited to be in Great Bend because it is a good location for a surgery practice.

“I am able to work for my alma mater here, and patients benefit because we have all the resources of The University of Kansas Health System at our fingertips,” he said. ‘Specialists are always available.

“In addition, the staff here is very professional, and I am impressed with the other services offered in Great Bend.”

Dr. Wiltshire, originally from Towanda, Kansas, graduated in 1993 from Pittsburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1997.

He completed his internship and residency in 2002 at Mount Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was chief surgery resident there.

Most recently, Dr. Wiltshire performed surgeries at South Central Kansas Regional Medical Center at Arkansas City. He also treated patients at Pratt Regional Medical Center in Pratt, where he served as chief of staff, and Edwards County Medical Center in Kinsley.

Dr. Wiltshire is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

He also authored several articles that were printed in professional publications.

“I will use this background and experience to care for and treat patients from Great Bend and the surrounding area,” Dr. Wiltshire said. “Everyone has been very open and welcoming, and I look forward to getting to know my patients and their families.”