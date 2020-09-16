Another high speed chase gets stopped in Pratt County

A 2011 silver Nissan Sentra entered Pratt at a high rate of speed at about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, September 11 and, despite several strategically placed sets of stop spikes, continued through city limits causing several near-hit misses.

According to a press release from the Greensburg Police Department, the same vehicle entered the city limits of Greensburg, was observed speeding and a traffic stop was attempted. When the vehicle failed to stop a pursuit ensued westbound on U.S. Highway 54 with speeds reaching 120 mph.

"At around 1:25 p.m. Pratt County Sheriff's Officers and Pratt Police Officers were notified of a vehicle pursuit that had occurred in Ford and Kiowa County," said Pratt County Sheriff James White. "Skyline School was immediately notified to keep students and employees from entering the highway as sheriff's deputies and police officers prepared to intercept the vehicle."

Upon entering Pratt, the vehicle was driven through the northeast part of Pratt, hitting a stop sign at Green Street and U.S. Highway 281, but it came back to U.S. Highway 54 on Stout Street and continued eastbound.

"The vehicle had received tire damage caused by the driver's actions during the pursuit and began losing tires, and other parts of the vehicle began falling off as the driver refused to stop," White said.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle on U.S. Highway 54 near the Kingman County line at around 2:01 p.m., coming to a stop in the highway.

White said the driver surrendered without incident and was arrested and transported to Kiowa County by Greensburg Police. The vehicle was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The name of the driver was not available at press time.