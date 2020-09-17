PHS kicks of 'Drive to Thrive' food gathering contest

Pratt-area businesses and individuals are invited to contribute non-perishable food items as part of the Prat High School Student Counci’s “Drive to Thrive” food collection event, which started Monday, Sept. 14.

Team challenge counts of amounts of food collected will be done on Fridays, and those teams, groups or businesses with the highest growth percentage in collections could receive a traveling trophy.

Those still wishing to sign up for the challenge should email phs.stuco@usd382.com with their desired challenge level, or for more information.

Pratt and Skyline schools are working together to raise food that will be donated to the Pratt County Food Bank.

Drive-thru drop offs will be held at the PHS parking lot on Saturday, September 19 and also Saturday, October 3, for several hours each day.