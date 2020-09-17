Skyline student awarded grant for six sheep

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

Halle Young, curent Skyline High School sophomore, was recently awarded a grant from the Kansas Sheep Association. The grant was for six commercial ewes to use as a starter flock.

“I heard about this starter flock from my Ag teacher, Anita DeWeese,” said Young. “Only two people who entered received the grant.”

The application to get a starter flock of sheep was a long process for Young, who had to become a member of the Kansas Sheep Association. The process required her describe why she felt she was the best fit for the flock and describe the environment where she would be raising her flock. She had to chose a mentor who was not a part of her family, and she chooseg Anita DeWeese.

Young also had to provide a letter of recommendation from her parents, her ag teacher, and a 4-H leader. Often times grants are for money, but this was six ewes, donated by Kansas Sheep Association members who have flocks themselves.

After getting notification from the association that she was a winner, Young met a member in St. John to pick up the ewes at the end of July. These ewes will soon have lambs which Young will sell and use the money to cover the cost of her flock and put the rest towards her college fund.

“Agriculture has been in my life since I was born,” said Halle. “I am a fourth generation farmer/rancher in Pratt County.”

Her family raises cattle and they grow sorghum, wheat, and corn. Young has her own flock that she started with her 4-H project from last year. Young is currently the secretary in the Skyline FFA Chapter, which she has been a part of for two years. She has been in the Upwards Striver 4-H club (Greensburg) for nine years, currently serving as the vice president. Young shows pigs, sheep, goats, and cattle, but she said showmanship is one of her favorites.

“Most of all I love showmanship, I love showing all of the species,” she said.

Halle plans on finishing her 4-H and FFA careers throughout high school. She hopes to widen her leadership skills through these programs that have already taught her so much. She will be helping around the family farm and ranch before heading off to college to pursue a nursing degree. She hopes to have her own hobby farm when she is older.