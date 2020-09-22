Greenbacks battle the Swathers in tough homecoming game at Pratt

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last Friday, September 18 was a busy night for the Pratt Greenbacks. Not only was it the first home football game of the season, but it was also senior night and Homecoming. All seniors involved in any fall activities were recognized prior to the game at 6:30pm. Then, at halftime, the Homecoming court was presented.

The Pratt Greenbacks faced the Hesston Swathers on Friday. The final score was Swathers 24, Greenbacks 15. Head Coach Brent Hoelting said he was proud of the way the team fought and kept up with the challenging Swathers the entire game. Hoelting also mentioned that Enoch Walton (Jr.) played particularly well offensively.

“We have a few mistakes to clean up and we will be where we want to be,” Hoelting said, “But our kids are competing and playing really hard and that’s all I can ask as a coach.”

The Pratt Greenbacks play next at Larned on Friday, September 25.

On the Homecoming front, this year’s theme was “Greenbacks are Electric.” The Homecoming attendants were: Freshmen, Elyssa Ford and Grayson Mandl, Sophomores, Jadyn Thompson and Kaden Barker, Juniors, Dani Farr and Enoch Walton, and Seniors Kasandra Heredia and Hogan Thompson, Erin Jackson and Devon Weber, and Magdalen Haas and Jesus Acosta. The 2020 Fall Homecoming Queen and King were Magdalen Haas and Devon Weber.