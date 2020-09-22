Pratt groups join forces in service

Jordyn Sanko and Jennifer Stultz

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Master Gardeners joined forces with Pratt High School FFA students on Thursday, September 17, working together to beautify the city of Pratt by updating flower boxes along Main Street.

“We thought this was a great way to get the new FFA club involved in helping us update the downtown flower boxes,” said Pratt Master Gardener Paula Blasi. “We provided the plants but we really needed those younger arms and legs to do the digging and planting.”

Area gardeners and high school students split into six mixed groups to accomplish in less than an hour what would have taken the garden club members days to get done.

“Our FFA has plans to continue working alongside the Master Gardeners for future events,” said FFA sponsor Rachel Easdon.

The FFA, or the Future Farmers of America, is an

organization devoted to promote agricultural education through community service events. Easdon, who also teaches ag education classes new this year at USD 382 said that the purpose of FFA is to get students involved in agriculture by learning leadership skills, agricultural topics, and help them possibly find a career in agriculture.

“The FFA aspires to help students become respectable citizens in our community,” she said. “We love to do community service. It helps them learn the importance and value in helping others. We also want students to have knowledge of agriculture and where their food comes from.”

Easdon said PHS FFA members would also be participating in livestock judging, agronomy, public speaking, dairy foods, Agricultural sales, Ag mechanics, and other career development events this year.

“Career development events put what FFA members learn into action and build on the knowledge taught in normal agricultural classes. These are not limited to specific themes such as gardening or mechanics,” Easdon said.

Easdon is advertising the FFA’s services for any group needing volunteer work.

“We would like to be involved in the community and would love for groups to contact us when they need volunteers. We also help teach and advocate for agriculture in our community. Since we are a brand new chapter, we are figuring out what activities to do and how to be as involved in the community as we can!”

Pratt Master Gardeners are affiliated with Pratt County Research and Extension.