Bids considered by county for public safety building project

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt County Commissioners reviewed bids for the proposed Pratt County Public Safety Center at their regular meeting Monday, September 21, ranging from a low base bid of $6,571,000 to high base bid of $7,342,000 for the structure at NE 20th Avenue and Highway 54.

“We were very pleased with the bids,” Commissioner Glenna Borho said. “They were all within 11 percent of each other, which is extremely rare for a project of this size.”

Low bid was submitted by Harman Huffman Construction Group, Inc, Wichita, and high bid was from Harbin Construction in Salina.

Commissioners Borho, Tom Jones and Joe Reynolds also met with Pratt Building Commission Chairman Jack Kennedy, Secretary Ryan Lunt and member Doug Reh regarding bond issue matters relating to the planned Pratt County Public Safety Center.

No action was taken with bids pending until water line bids for the project are received in mid-October, Borho said.

In other business, Pratt County Commissioners:

*Reviewed COVID-19 SPARK FUND information with Prat County Economic Development Director Heather Jones Morgan.

*Were updated by Pratt County Health Director Darcie VanDervyver who reported six active COVID cases and 61 resolved cases since Pratt County started tracking coronavirus cases last March.

*Were advised that a Drive-Through Flu Clinic for residents age 50 and over is set for Friday, October 23, at Pratt County Health Department at 712 South Main.

*Voted to donate $1,000 to Lemon Park Lights, after being assured by Lemon Park Lights Chair Deb Goyen that the COVID Grinch would not steal Pratt’s annual Christmas display.