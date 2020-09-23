National Guard brings 200 boxes of food to Pratt for distribution

Pratt was one of seven southwest Kansas communities to receive food box deliveries on Thursday, September 17 from the Kansas National Guard. Pratt County Food Bank Director Diana Harris said the food boxes are a nice addition to the regular food boxes which the food bank gives out to families in need.

“The boxes the National Guardsmen brought out are called ‘1 pot meal kits’,” Harris said. “They contain packaged side dishes like mac and cheese, rice, different kinds of beans, we’ve had these before and they are very good.”

Harris said the Pratt County Food Bank received an entire pallet of the food boxes, 200 to be exact. They do not have meat in them, but they pair up nicely with the contents of other food boxes the food bank has available.

“Each family will receive one along with their regular boxes. We are grateful to the various organizations and individuals that help keep the Food Bank shelves stocked,” Harris said.

Harris also said she was very thankful for food bank volunteers Lyle Taylor and Susan Pixler who came on short notice to help unload the pallet and put the boxes on shelves in the food bank.

Food bank volunteers continue to serve the community by packing and providing boxes to those who come to the store during regular hours.

The Pratt County Food Bank is open Mondays from 7-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Special appointments may be made by calling 620-672-5150.

Other cities receiving food boxes from the National Guard on September 17 and 18 were Liberal, Hugoton, Dodge City, Garden City, Tribune and Great Bend.