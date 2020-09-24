Pratt police win drug enforcement grant funds

The Pratt Police Department has been awarded a $10,332 Justice Assistance Grant to support drug enforcement activities, which will include funds to purchase up-to-date equipment and for other expenses related to drug enforcement.

Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble told Pratt City Commissioners at their September 7 meeting that Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt gave the Pratt PD’s application for the Edward Byrne Memorial JAG grant high marks.

“Schmidt said the grant proposal appears to be squarely on point with what the state has been looking for,” Chief Humble said. “We were awarded the full amount of the grant request.”

The grant application was prepared by Nick Allen of McLeod Group in Pratt, in his capacity as grant-writer for the Pratt Police Department.

Chief Humble said grant funds will be used for equipment and training or other drug-enforcement related expenses.

“We’ll be able to use it to purchase equipment for drug intervention and also promote drug-awareness,” Chief Humble said.