Drive to Thrive continues as food donations grow

Teams have formed and individuals are bringing food to drop-off points as the 2020 Drive to Thrive collects food from Pratt-area patrons for donation to those who will need it.

"We've had to pick up boxes that are overflowing at Southwest Elementary already, and several other businesses are getting a good collection," said Michelle Popovich, advisor for the Pratt High School student council members who created this year's food drive parameters.

The annual "War on 54" was cancelled this year so PHS StuCo members created a new and fun way to encourage people to donate food for the Pratt County Food Bank, Hope Center and other distribution sources.

"We appreciate the intereste and cooperation with our efforts to bring the community together and serve our neighbors," Popovich said.

Teams participating with boxes for drop-offs include Southwest Elementary, Liberty Middle School, Skyline Schools, Pratt Community College, and Pratt High School, as well as businesses such as Memories, Turquoise Ranch, Pratt Public Library, Doug Reh Chevrolet, Peoples Bank, Nex-Tech Wireless, Younie

Lawnscapes, Inc., Main Street Small Animal Veterinary Clinic, Blythe Fitness Center, Woody’s, Pratt Teen Center, D&R, Dillons and First United Methodist Church.

The 2020 food drive started September 14 and continues through October 10. For more information email phs.stuco@usd382.com.