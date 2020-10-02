73 Pratt-area youth enjoy special time at Webster Campground

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Youth Core Ministries staff took 73 students to summer camp at Webster Campground in Salina, over two weeks this summer, marking the 21st year for the annual outing which, in keeping with COVID-19 protocol, meant packing masks as well as camp clothes.

“We had an absolutely incredible time,” said YCM Executive Director Deborah Factor. “Every year is special, but I believe because of the condition of this current year, this camp will always have an extra special place in our heart,” Factor wrote in an oversized picture postcard mailed to YCM friends and donors.

“Several students say that they felt like they heard God’s voice for the first time. God’s presence in our chapels was uniquely special this year,” Factor said, “It is always such an incredible joy to watch young people worship Jesus with all their heart.”

The colorful picture side of the postcard showed a dog-pile of campers, all wearing masks, but throwing social distancing precautions to the wind.

Camp info was highlighted in colorful circles: 73 total kids, 26 first-time dedications, 46 rededications, 57 experienced healing and 56 first-time understanding salvation.

Also expressed was the message: “Lives were changed for eternity, thanks to your generosity to Youth Core Ministries!”

Kyle Nauman, Core Life Director and wife Kelsie of Pratt attended camp with the youth.

“Camp is a very special time for me as well,” said Nauman. “Last year at YCM Camp I felt God’s calling for me to do full-time ministry, which led me to CORE Life.”

“It is truly amazing to watch youth leave the struggles of their lives behind at home and truly worship God,” Nauman said.

CORE Life is in full swing for the fall semester, Nauman said, meeting on Tuesday nights. Middle-school-age group meets from 6 to 7:15 and high school students meet from 7:30 to 8:45 at The Barron, 313 South Main Street in Pratt.

Nauman said that for CORE LIFE sessions the COVID protocols are the same as followed by public schools, including wearing masks and taking temperatures. Masks up equal no social distancing and mask down require six-foot social distancing.

About 40 to 60 students have been attending.

“We are open to whatever God has for the numbers in our ministry,” Nauman said. “It’s exciting that we’re meeting new students who haven’t attended before.”