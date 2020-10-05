Managment change approved by KCMH board

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Kiowa County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustee members voted in September to save their hospital and keep it a vital part of the Kiowa County community by way of a management change.

As of January 1, 2021, Kiowa County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg will end its long-standing lease arrangement with Great Plains Health Alliance in Wichita in favor of a management agreement with Pratt Regional Medical Center.

KCMH Board of Trustees, chaired by Ellen Peters voted in favor of the change. In attendance were hospital board Secretary Aaron Einsel, Treasurer, Melvin Jantz and members Dee J. McMurray, Dennis McKinney, Richard Senst and Mitzi Hesser,

“It is my fervent hope that these two fine health facilities can work together to protect and grow a compassionate, efficient and cooperative regional health care system,” Peters said. “I would also like to personally and publicly extend my gratitude to Mary Sweet, KCMH administrator and her administrative team and Great Plains Health Alliance for their deliberate efforts to make this transition a success.”

Pratt Regional Medical Center Community Relations Manager Andie Deen said PRMC views the agreement as a mutually-beneficial collaborative partnership.

“This is not a takeover and not a merger of the two facilities,” Deen said.

McKinney said the KCMH Board hired PRMC to help with consulting services during the transition.

“We’re very excited about it,” McKinney said. “We believe working together with Pratt has advantages--there are some things they can help us with and some things we might be able to help them with.”

The 15-bed KCMH provides Kiowa County and environs with services ranging from emergency care to hospitalizations for illness and also offers swing-bed services for patients needing continued physical therapy following surgery performed at another hospital.

Twenty-four-hour emergency room care is available, as well as pharmacy services.

Greensburg went “green” in designing the current environmentally-friendly hospital following the May 4, 2007 EF5 tornado which completely destroyed the original hospital, founded in early 1950s, located at 501 South Walnut.

“The natural lighting is amazing—it supports the idea of living in a more friendly environment,” said Peters.

“I’m passionate about our hospital, so I’ve just kept running all these years since because the hospital is so important to our community,” Peters said. “It’s good for community and it’s just comforting to know we have professional health care right here in town.”

There’s also the economic benefit the hospital provides, Peters said.

“When people go ‘out of town' for health care, they go shopping there, buy gas there and eat there,” Peters said. “If they receive their healthcare in the community, they do all those things in the community.”

As an employer, KCMH also bolsters the Greensburg economy, Peters said.

“The hospital employees who live in the community, send their children to school here, shop here and pay taxes here,” Peters said. “We are all better off because we have a hospital in our community.”

The next meeting of KCMH board of directors will be held Friday, September 11, at 9:30 a.m. and will be broadcast by Zoom. Sign on information is provided on the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital Facebook site.