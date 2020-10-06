CB Farms earns top recognition from Kansas Farm Bureau

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

A Pratt County family was recently honored with the title of Kansas Farm Bureau’s Farm Family of the Year. Berry and Carla Bortz and their sons Brandon and Darnell run CB Farms Family Partnership.

“Each year, a handful of families receive the Farm Family of the Year award for their service and leadership in agriculture, Farm Bureau and their communities. This year there were eight families.” according to a press release published by KFB.

Berry and Carla Bortz are 4th generations Pratt County Farmers. Berry started farming when he was still in high school. As a teenager in 1977, he rented his first quarter of dryland to grow wheat and backgrounded calves.

Berry and Carla both attended K-State, graduated one weekend, got married the next weekend, and to complete the trifecta, bought their first piece of the following weekend, according to their son, Brandon.

CB Farms Family Partnership is a group effort of Berry and Carla, along with their sons Brandon and Darnell. They grow an array of crops included corn, wheat, milo, cotton, soybeans, alfalfa, and Bermuda grass. They farm these crops on 3,000 acres each of dryland and irrigated ground. In addition, the family has a 600 head herd of black Angus cows.

Cattle that are not retained for breeding are placed in their 1,000 head feedlot where they are finished and marketed through U.S. Premium Beef. Part of the cow herd is registered, and they sell registered bulls through an annual production sale.

CB Farms Family Partnership features 4th and 5th generation Pratt County farmers who are proud supporters of the Pratt County Fair along with local schools. Berry and Carla are selfless when it comes to serving in the community they reside in, serving on communities and volunteering at local schools and 4-H clubs.