Skyline wins 90-56 over Kinsley in scoring fest

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline Football team looked to stay undefeated when they traveled to Kinsley High School on October 2

It was a high scoring game for both teams, but the T-Birds came out on top with a 90-56 win over the Coyotes.

In the first quarter, the T-Birds put up 28 points compared to just 6 by KHS. Kinsley would outscore the Thunderbirds in the second quarter 18-4, but Skyline still led 42-24 going into the half time break.

Kinsley would once again outscore the T-Birds in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 62-50 in favor of SHS.

Skyline sealed the game in the fourth quarter with 28 points and stifled the Coyotes offense, allowing just 6 points in the final quarter of the game.

This win puts the Thunderbirds at 5-0. They will take on the Kiowa County Mavericks on Friday, October 9.

The Mavericks just won their first game of the season against St. John. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.