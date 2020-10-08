Pratt County youth celebrate National 4-H Week

Jodi Drake

Pratt Tribune

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.

“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council.

By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.

The Pratt County 4-H Ambassadors will be visiting the schools this week to drop off 4-H promotional fliers for the students. They will also be setting up a booth at the Pratt Farmer’s Market on Saturday, October 10 where they will be showcasing some of their favorite 4-H projects. There will also be games for kids to play and a chance to win one of two $30 T&W Meat gift certificates.

In Pratt County, more than 130 4-H youth and 80 volunteers from the community are involved in 4H.

While the Pratt County Fair is the largest event that 4-H participates in, the eight community clubs also take part in numerous other community service projects throughout the year.

To learn more about how to get involved, call the Pratt County Extension Office at 620-672-6121 or email jdrake@ksu.edu

K-State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well-being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields,

area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K-State campus, Manhattan.