One final graduation ceremony for 2020 students at Barclay College

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The graduates of Barclay College were finally able to cross the stage and received their diplomas after COVID-19 delayed their commencement ceremony.

“it was a very special day because it celebrated our graduates and their calling. It was also a celebration of the resilience of the human spirit,” said BC President Royce Frazier. “Commissioning our students into a life that God is calling and crafting them to fulfill is always a moving moment.”

29 graduates returned to Haviland to celebrate, which is roughly half of the graduating class. This is the 102nd commencement ceremony for Barclay College, but it might have been the most untraditional. Masks were donned by all graduates, staff, faculty, and audience members. Only graduates and members of the President’s Cabinet were on stage, sitting in an arrangement that allowed for social distancing. Traditionally, members of the faculty sat on stage with the graduates as well as a band. Four speeches were given by members of the graduating class, and in true COVID-19 fashion, one was via a prerecorded audio clip.

“It was really good to get some closure for my time at Barclay,” said graduate Madi Schneider. “My senior year had such a crazy ending due to COVID-19. I was just happy to be able to celebrate all of our accomplishments.”

President Frazier noted how hard it was to cancel graduation in May, saying that it is his favorite day of the academic year. Thankfully, it was just delayed and not canceled this year.

Barclay College was established in 1917 and recently finished the accreditation process through the Higher Learning Commission. They offer associates degrees, bachelors degrees, and masters degrees both online and in person.