Accounting firm rebrands with name change on 75th anniversary

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB), with offices in St. John and Stafford and Barton counties, has changed its name to Adams Brown as part of a rebranding effort to celebrate the firm’s 75th anniversary. The firm’s refreshed brand emphasizes its client service philosophy, and includes a new logo, colors, and its first ever tagline.

“Over the years, we often referred to the firm as ABBB. However, many clients and people in our communities know us as Adams Brown,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of Adams Brown.

The icon in the new logo reinforces the firm’s commitment to creating solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses. As illustrated in the firm’s rebranding video that can be found on the adamsbrowncpa.com homepage, the icon is purposefully placed above and beyond the name with arrows focused inward on a single element, the client.

“We want to show that we provide more than what is expected to help business owners make decisions, grow, and prepare for the road ahead. Those who work with us will experience first-hand our brand promise of above+beyond,” said Staats.

The new brand was rolled out internally October 1, 2020.

of the firm’s 75th anniversary celebration. Effective January 1, 2021, the firm’s legal name will be AdamsBrown, LLC.