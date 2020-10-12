Next GINeration to gin cotton for seed

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The 2020 cotton harvest is about to start in south-central Kansas and Next GINeration Cotton Gin at Cullison is ready to help area farmers in any way they can. In addition to fine-tuning upgrades made at the facility last year that will allow for quicker processing of cotton, a nice surprise is in store for farmers.

David Lingle, General Manager at Next GINeration, and Cassie Goyen, Office Manager said that this year Next GINeration gin for the seed this season.

A Facebook post from the company on October 6 stated that producers will owe nothing to the gin after processing their cotton.

“Ginning, freight, classing, insurance and dues will all be covered with zero charge,” Lingle said.

Company owners made this decision because of the uncertainty that 2020 has brought. Next GINeration wanted to help farmers and keep things simple to help keep money in the pockets or producers.

“This means that we are guaranteeing that what we would normally pay to the producer for allowing us to keep their seed, is going to cover the ginning costs,” Goyen said. “There will be no charge to any producer from Next GINeration.”

Farmers who bring in their cotton to the Cullison facility usually would pay around $17 per finished bale, so this will be a big help to producers in the area.

Almost all of the cottonseed that goes through Next GINeration is used for cattle feed. Feedlots, dairy farms, and even small operations use the cottonseed for protein, fiber, and energy for their cattle herds.

The main buyers of the seed produced at Next GINeration are Gavilon, Capstone Commodities, and Tallgrass Commodities, large producers who ship the seed farms across the northern United States.

Recent upgrades at Next GINeration doubled the gin’s capacity, allowing crops to be processed very quickly.

This year, Lingle and Goyen said they believe the crop will get through the gin even faster, and they are ready to help farmers get the best deal yet for their cotton crop.