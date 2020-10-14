Production class puts ideas into action at Pratt High School

Jordyn Sanko

Pratt Tribune

Students at Pratt High School are getting class credit to promote school spirit and develop graphic design skills. Summer Younie, the instructor of Greenback Productions, split Mrs. Pixler’s class with Jennifer Wahrman following Pixler’s retirement in 2019. Younie’s class focuses on the “pep” side of design.

“This class gives students a chance to be creative and learn new skills,” Younie said. “Greenback Productions provides a creative outlet for the students enrolled in it. Also, we work to build school spirit with our sport posters in the Commons Area.”

The class teaches basic Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator skills. The students are responsible for the sponsor banners that hang in the gym, whether it be creating them or printing out the sponsored business’ pre-made design. The business who commissioned the banner then chooses the design they prefer. It is a chance for students to work with professional printing machinery.

The Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, Mr. Swank, sends Younie the information regarding the banners.

One of the most recent projects is a backdrop coined the “Greenback Backdrop”. It was designed by the class. Mr. Helfrich had it printed by an outside company.

“It will be used for different media purposes and for college signings - when athletes sign their letter of intent.” Younie said.

Productions is also responsible for the fall student athlete posters in the Commons Area. This, along with other projects, builds school spirit. Most recently her students made “inspirational word posters”, which involve words creating and filling in a shape. Each student made both an elephant and the Greenback mascot with this method.

Younie has more projects planned for the future.

“We have some sponsor banners to work on, club and activities pages for the school website, some other general photoshop and Illustrator activities.” She said. “ I’ve been toying with the idea of doing some short video assignments as well.”

Productions may provide only school-related services, but it isn’t limited to the high school. Last year’s class printed and assembled the Adventure Books for Pre-Kindergarten Splash at Lily Pad Preschool.

Any high school student may take this semester-long course. It is offered during the fall and spring semesters.