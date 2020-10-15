City makes plans for abbreviated Lemon Park Lights events

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

The COVID-19 Grinch has cancelled the 2020 Christmas in the Park event, but area residents are invited to the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Lemon Park set for 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, November 21, which will also feature carolers.

Pratt City Commissioners were updated by Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim DeClue regarding the annual Lemon Park celebration at their regular meeting Monday, October 5, at Pratt City Hall Commission Chambers.

Commissioners unanimously approved closing Lemon Park to vehicle traffic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the November 21 Lemon Park event which will include hayrides and provide opportunity for walkers to enjoy the annual decorative displays.

Commissioners also approved police presence at the front gate as requested by DeClue.

DeClue said Santa’s House will be located this year at First United Methodist Church parking lot at the intersection of First Street and Main where there will also be a collection box for Toys for Tots.

Santa’s visits will be Saturday, November 21 at Legacy Bank, 223 South Main, Saturday, December 5, at The Peoples Bank, 222 South Main, and Saturday, December 12, at First United Methodist Church.

Upcoming Chamber events, DeClue told commissioners, will be Ladies’ Night, Thursday, October 15, and a Light-Up Pratt Chamber-sponsored Decorating Contest.

DeClue told commissioners that local businesses have purchased over $25,000 in Chamber Bucks to promote local holiday spending.

“All this money will stay in our community,” DeClue said.

In regular business, unanimous commission approval was given to approve the bid for a new roof at Green Sports Complex, stemming from hail damage, with insurance funds to cover the replacement. Bid was awarded to Mainstream Roofing at $33,413.32.

Also approved for purchase was a 2021 John Deere Gator utility vehicle for the Parks Department from BTI in Pratt at $14,684.30.

The gator will replace a 2000 Kawaskai Mule, which Public Works Director Russ Rambat said has been described by mechanics who have worked on it as worn out.

Parks Superintendent Danny Quint said the utility vehicle is used for a variety of jobs including snow removal from park sidewalks.

Commissioners also approved resolutions for Abatement of Residential Premises as presented by Pratt City Attorney Regina Probst and Pratt City Manager Bruce Pinkall. The properties are located at 207 Starr Street and 406 Ohio Avenue and both properties are currently unoccupied, Probst said.

Commissioners postponed for action an ordinance that would grant a contract franchise giving Ideatek Telcom, LLC, approval to construct, operate and maintain a telecommunications system in the City of Pratt.

Pinkall said the Ideatek Telcom franchise would be an agenda item for the next city commission meeting, Monday, October 19.