Grant will help those with disabilities find jobs in Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Prairie Independent Living Resource Center in Pratt has been awarded a $1,912 grant from South Central Community Foundation for employment training for persons with disabilities.

“We’re excited about this funding because of the opportunity it provides to help prepare our clients for the workplace,” said Linda Adelhardt, service coordinator for the Pratt PILRC office at 214 South Main Street.

The grant will be used to provide training materials for clients ages 16 to 76 to help prepare them for joining the workforce, Adelhardt said.

“SCCF is pleased to fulfill Prairie Independent Resource Living Center’s 2020 grant request for Employment Training,” said SCCF Executive Director Holly Rooks. “Thriving communities are made possible by the employment of its members, so we are honored to provide financial aid to this program.”

Adelhardt said the training materials funded through the SCCF grant will focus on preparing PILR clients to enter the job market.

“We want our job-seekers to be successful,” Adelhardt said. “This training will cover a wide range of areas, from job-seeking to preparing resumes to how to prepare for job interviews.”

Dates for the training will be announced when materials have been received.

PILR Independent Living Specialist Chelsey Rose will assist with implementation of the grant award, Adelhardt said.

“Employment training is such a useful tool for many communities especially with the pandemic impacting so many businesses, so SCCF is glad to help PIRLC with this worthy project which will help many community members gain valuable skills,” Rook said.

In addition to job training, as a non-profit agency headquartered in Hutchinson, PILR works to help its clients with disabilities achieve full inclusion and acceptance through education and advocacy.

Adelhardt may be reached for more information about the job-training schedule and other PILR services, phone 620-672-9600.