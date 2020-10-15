Kiwanis Club installs new officers, shares goals

The Kiwanis International Club of Pratt held their annual officer’s installation meeting October 7 at The Famous Servateria in Pratt. Division 8 Lt. Governor, Linda Keller of Lyons, Kansas presided over the ceremony to install Dean Hoover as club Treasurer, Sandy Hazlett as Secretary, and Brian Atteberry as club President.

During his acceptance speech, President Brian shared how he became acquainted with Kiwanis.

“Knowing about Kiwanis from when one of my son’s was recognized in one of their ‘Terrific Kids’ presentations, I asked them if they would help me demonstrate a new method of CPR called, “No-hands CPR” for one of my college courses,” Atteberru said. “I was so impressed by their enthusiasm and willingness to give their time to my project, I decided to join the club.”

As president, one of Atteberry’s goals is to see an increase in new members coming into the club.

At the meeting last Wednesday, club member, Ron Moser was presented with the Governor’s Home Club banner by Immediate Past Governor, Jo Schwartz of the Abilene, Kansas Kiwanis Club. Moser has recently been installed as the Kansas District Governor of Kiwanis International for 2020-21.

Governor Ron will have oversight of the direction, service and outreach of the 71 clubs that comprise the Kansas Kiwanis International District.

“Kiwanis is about improving our communities one child at a time,” he said. “My goals are to enhance club vibrancy, promote the Kiwanis image as an organization that helps kids succeed, and to strengthen our mission support through membership initiatives and fund-raising efforts. We welcome the community to come check us out on our Facebook page.”