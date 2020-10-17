Accounting firm perseveres through pandemic, thrives in Pratt

Colby Barradas

Pratt Tribune

Hampton & Hampton PA has transitioned online while continuing to help communities with taxes.

Hampton & Hampton PA was founded by Von and Heath Hampton. The business started in the basement of the Hamptons’ home. After they built a client base, the Hamptons decided to move the business to South Main St during the year of 1992. Most everything was paper at that time, almost nothing was digital. Hampton & Hampton PA had a drastic move into digital once COIVD-19 hit the state.

According to the U.S. Chamber’s 2020 Small Business Coronavirus Impact Poll, 23% of all small businesses had to close. Hampton & Hampton PA didn’t want to stop their services so they quickly transitioned online.

“We had to close our doors which meant no sit-down appointments and we stopped accountant travel between H&H locations,” said Hampton Vice President Della Hampton. “We also had some of our accountants transition to work from home instead of at the office.”

Currently, Hampton & Hampton PA has five locations: Pratt, Great Bend, Lyons, Wichita, and Kansas City. Their accountants often travel between these locations. But this year, they had to stop travel.

Sit-down appointments are very important to an accountant. A sit-down appointment is where the client would bring all their tax information for the year in and let the accountant examine it for the annual tax return. Sit-down appointments are also a good chance for the accountant to ask questions about the information. These tasks are significantly tougher for the accountant when they work over the phone.

“The biggest challenge was the Paycheck Protection Program loans,” Hampton said.

Many people were out of work so the Paycheck Protection Program was often used this year. This was additional work that Hampton & Hampton PA did reimbursement-free.

The IRS gave an extension this year for tax day. Tax Day is normally April 15 th but this year the IRS extended it to July 15 th . This is the first extension in 65 years.

Through all of this, Hampton & Hampton PA continued to help out communities across the sttate with taxes.

“We are still here to help you with tax, accounting and bookkeeping needs,” Hampton said. “Just give us a call and we will help you with individual and business tax planning.”

Contact Hampton and Hampton PA main office at 620-672-3472.