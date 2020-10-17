KDWPT helps Pratt archery team conduct practices

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last week, the Pratt High School Archery team held their first practice of the season. Head Coach Michelle Popovich said that there were approximately 30 Greenbacks who took interest in the club this year.

There are many new students in the club, and some returning archers as well, including Abigail Kendall (jr) who is the captain of the team this year.

Just like everything else in 2020, the archery team has had to adapt and make changes in order to ensure that students get to participate, and be safe at the same time.

In the past, the archery practices happened during lunch in the PHS mezzanine. However, this year, that space is full of tables with students eating their lunch, due to efforts to socially distance during school lunch.

As of now, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism has graciously allowed the archery team to conduct practices there. The team is also wearing masks when they cannot socially distance. Practices have been held once a week, for an hour.

“Aaron Austin, the Education Section Chief for KDWPT went out of his way to help us out and we greatly appreciate it.” Popovich said.

Popovich does acknowledge that archery may interfere with other sports practices or activities, so she had two separate time slots for students to attend. The first is right after school and the second is in the evening after most sports practices have concluded. Currently, no schools have scheduled any tournaments for this fall. Tournaments will tentatively begin sometime in 2021. Let’s all hope that the PHS Archery team gets to show off all that they have learned this winter.