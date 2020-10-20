Clean out the drug cabinet with national Take Back Day this Saturday in Pratt

On Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Pratt Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public with the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Anyone may bring any pills for disposal to WalMart at 2003 E. First Street, Pratt. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The disposal service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

For more information about the October 24 Drug Take Back Day event contact SGT Ed Gimple at the Pratt Police Department, 620-672-5551.