Shoppers enjoy Ladies Night Out adventure in Pratt

Drawing names of winners from an overstuffed prize cauldron on Facebook Live last Friday, Cathy Hergenreder, owner of Memories gift shop, and retail committee chairperson for the Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce, declared Thursday's 2020 Ladies Night Out in Pratt a success.

"We want to thank everyone for participating," Hergenreder said. "It was a beautiful night and there were so many tickets entered in our prize drawing. The bucket is just stuffed."

More than 18 local businesses opened their doors from 5 - 8 p.m. on October 15, with many offering special incentives to draw shoppers into their establishments for the annual Halloween-themed shopping event.

At Turquoise RanchWestern Wear and Boutique, store employee Laura Schwab met visitors on the sidewalk where they could pose in front of a store backdrop for pictures, which then made them eligible for an additional 10 percent off discount inside.

"We're having a lot of fun with this," Schwab said. "It's already been very busy."

Customers Jean Tharp of Pratt and Lorie Thackeray of Mesa, Ariz. were having just as much fun visiting as they were shopping as they made their way around to the open stores and signed up for prize drawings.

"I came all the way for this," Thackeray said. "I wouldn't miss it for the world."

A bustling crowd at N'Cahoots kept store owner George Nusz so busy that she didn't have time to turn the Closed sign to Open for the first hour of the special shopping event.

"I was bringing in extra supplies right at 5 p.m. and when I turned around the store was packed," she said. "We have been so busy waiting on customers, it's just been great."

Nusz was busy putting out extra Hocus Pocus quilts that she said have become popular of late with soft textured backing for young fingers to explore when warming up on cold nights.

Live music added to the festive atmosphere at N' Cahoots as Mark Graber and Nick Squires played country and western music, along with whatever else they could get a handle on from a stage in the front window of the store.

"We play everything and anything," Squires said. "We're here having a good time watching everyone else have a good time."

Pratt shoppers Emma Gwin and Samantha Gwin, along with young Barrett Gwin, said they made N'Cahoots their first stop of the shopping event so they could get a special coffee to carry around as they enjoyed the later than usual shopping opportunities.

At the Vernon Filley Art Museum on Jackson Street, Co-director Stan Reimer said they had fewer visitors, but those who came got a chance to watch Cunningham artist Darren Parker create a special fall painting, Autumn Bliss. Willa Beth Mills won the naming contest for the painting which featured fall trees in Pratt's Lemon Park.

"We're kind of off the beaten path here so we only got about a dozen or so shoppers," Reimer said. "But we are still taking orders online for Parker's 2021 hometown calendars that feature Pratt scenes."

Also online, shoppers from last Thursday's event may find out if they were winners in the Chamber drawing for more than $1,000 in prizes.