Dining-room expansion underway at Parkwood Village

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Residents of Parkwood Village, 401 Rochester in Pratt, have something to look forward to in February 2021 that will enhance their mealtime enjoyment.

Parkwood Administrator Sharon Will said construction began in September on a building expansion to add 1,919-square-feet to the current dining area.

“With the new addition we’ll be able to accommodate all of our residents in the dining room at one time, instead of serving them in shifts,” Will said. “Everyone’s looking forward to that.”

The addition will occupy the space of the current courtyard at the southeast section of the complex off Fifth Street and is designed to look like it was part of the original structure, according to Will, who said that adding a new courtyard is also part of the design plan.

“We just needed more dining space,” said Will who is in her 11th year as Parkwood Village administrator.

Design plans provide for being able to create a spacious open area incorporating the new addition, the existing dining area and the bistro to host large gatherings when COVID concerns are not front and center.

Contractor for the project is J. A. Knight & Sons, Inc. of Pratt with Chase Galle as superintendent.

Will said Parkwood Village currently has no vacancies and remains on closed to visitors, which means that residents will not be able to greet Trick-or-Treaters this Halloween and also will not be able to host the annual Holiday Open House.

“It’s disappointing to our residents,” Will said. “At Halloween, they love to hand out candy –and eat a little.”

Since March, Parkwood Village has been under COVID precautions with only family and pastoral visits allowed, according to Will.

“We’re very fortunate that we haven’t had any residents text positive,” Will said.

Parkwood Village is under the management of Legend Senior Living headquartered in Wichita, KS and provides a range of living options for senior citizens, including independent living, assisted living, personal care, respite care and memory care.

“We’re pet friendly,“ Will said.

Parkwood Village is currently home to 62 residents who are assisted by 46 staff members.

Parkwood Village maintains a Facebook presence where updates and photos are posted.