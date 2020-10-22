Exercise programs starting now for all ages, sizes at Blythe

Jordyn Sanko

Pratt Tribune

Exercise-related programs are coming to Blythe Family Fitness in Pratt to kick off the end of fall. These include new one-time classes and recurring weekly classes for all ages and sizes.

Matt Paul of Next Level Athletics is hosting a trampoline clinic at the gym for all school aged children. These classes will take place only on November 7.

According to an informational flyer from Blythe, these clinics are a wonderful way to introduce children to the sport of gymnastics, tumbling, and trampoline. Participants can learn basic tumbling and trampoline skills, build strength, exercise and socialize.

The class is separated into three age-based groups. Each group takes place at a different time. The elementary class starts at 9 a.m., the middle school class starts at 11 a.m., and the high school and college class starts at 1 p.m..

There is a $25 dollar admission fee with a maximum of ten participants per class.

All school-aged students may also take private cheer lessons this fall at Blythe. Anyone aged 4-18 can learn to jump, tumble, cartwheel, back handspring, and back tuck. They will also develop strength and flexibility as they learn the cheer motions. All skill levels are welcome. Contact Blythe for private lesson pricing.

Starting Wednesday, October 21, Sandi Dobbs is hosting a pickleball class. Pickleball, as explained by Dobbs, is like playing ping pong while standing on the table.

“You have a bigger paddle than a ping-pong paddle. The ball is like a wiffleball. It is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong all together,” Dobbs said.

All ages can participate. There is no separation of age groups. Cost is $5 for one night and $15 for the whole week. If there are any questions, contact Blythe Family Fitness.

An ongoing program is Jack’s After School Program, which is a program every Tuesday and Thursday for 4th through 8th grade. Snacks, games, and homework help are offered during an electronic-free period of two hours. It starts at 3:45 p.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m.

Other programs at Blythe include Tai Chi, Brit Fit, Dance2Fit and RetireFit. Most cost $7 per singular drop-in. Tai Chi is every Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Brit Fit is every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-6:15 a.m. It costs $45 monthly.

Dance2Fit is every Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. It also costs $45 monthly.

RetireFit is a class for those 60 years old and older. It is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. There is no cost and it takes place 9-9:30 a.m.

Blythe also offers gymnastics classes every Thursday evening. It is available for all levels of skill.

The Busy Bea Nursery is open every Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and on Friday 8 a.m-1 p.m..

Contact Blythe Family Fitness at 620-672-1055 for more information.