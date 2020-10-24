There is something for everyone at Simply Southwest in Pratt

Lauren Kolm

Pratt Tribune

Simply Southwest is a local small-town business in Pratt. Affectionately known as “Simply’s” by many in the local community, this store has a wide range of products which draws people in to shop every day.

The owner of Simply’s is Terri Siroky. She has lived in Pratt for a long time and decided to open Simply Southwest around 25 years ago. Simply Southwest has bags and purses by Vera Bradley, summertime Birkenstocks, clothing, cards, jewelry, including the Kendra Scott brand, gift items, a coffee bar and much more.

Meagan Householter, who has worked at Simply’s for five years, said that the busiest time of the year is between Thanksgiving and Christmas because people love to come in and look for gifts and seasonal decorations.

Kailey Hamm, an employee of Simply Southwest, has been working at Simply’s for the past 18 months.

“Growing up, Simply Southwest has always been my favorite store to go into,” Hamm said. “I loved looking at all the fun things and getting drinks and snacks. When I was offered a job and it was an easy yes.”

Hamm said that her favorite thing about working at Simply’s is her coworkers who make each day fun and she has loved the opportunity to meet new people from the community.

Long-time employee, Robin Langford, said the primary goal of Simply’s is to bring people happiness.

“Because so many customers have fond memories of this gathering place, people in our community perceive this business as a happy place,” she said. “It’s a place to go and sit to have a snack, a drink, or buy loved ones an awesome gift.”

She said the main age group served at Simply’s every day is between 30-60 years of age. There is something of interest for men and women.

The effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down customer traffic at the main street business.

“People still love to come and shop as well as sit with their favorite Simply’s beverage to socialize,” she said.

The store has, however, made some minor changes, such as no more samples of fudge and encouraging the use of masks.

Simply Southwest is located in Pratt, KS at 213 S Main Street. For more information, call the store at 620-672-7722. Simply’s also has a Facebook and Instagram page, check them out on social media to see pictures, store hours and special sales events.