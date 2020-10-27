Fall meets winter at Lemon Park in Pratt

A cold winter blast brought ice, sleet and a bit of snow to Pratt County late Sunday, increasing in impact Monday into Tuesday as icy roadways prompted school delays and closings.

Skyline School officials posted a two-hour start delay at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, but that soon changed to an all-out school closing, necessitated by the fact that many USD 438 students drive in from outlying areas and would have had trouble navigating slick roads to get to school.

Pratt Community College aso canceled classes for Tuesday for similar reasons, but Pratt USD 382 held classes as ususal following a two-hour start-time delay.

Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule for Wednesday, unless otherwise announced on social media channels.

According to a weather report from the National Weather Service at Dodge City, more freezing rain mixed with snow and sleet is expected to fall in the area through Wednesday. Late tonight through mid-morning Wednesday, Pratt County could see one quarter inch of ice (possibly more in some areas). Once it warms up then it will turn to rain and 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible in spots which could lead to minor flooding in low-lying areas.