Make a cake, win a prize at Pratt Public Library

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Bakers of all ages are invited to enter Pratt Public Library’s first-ever Cake Decorating Contest for chances to win Chamber Bucks and those participating get to bake their cakes and eat them, too.

Pratt Public Library Activities Director and Makerspace Manager Derese McAbee is spearheading the contest which she said has two rules.

First Rule: Participants must use a cake pan checked out from Pratt Public Library.

Second Rule: Participants must submit no less than five digital pictures, along with a description for which McAbee gives this example on the Pratt Library’s Facebook site: “We made a carrot cake with creamed cheese frosting in the Bugs Bunny pan. We colored the frosting to make it the correct grey color & even added a real carrot for effect.”

A sometimes-baker herself, McAbee said, “It would be a great project to do with your significant other, your kids, your grandkids, your bestie or maybe a whole group of strangers.”

The library has two large racks full of pans available for check-out to card-carrying library patrons and is ready to issue a library card to readers ages five to 100-plus who haven’t yet applied for one, said Library Director Eric Killough. Cake pans may be checked out for up to three weeks.

Killough said he gave McAbee an immediate ‘thumbs-up’ go-ahead when she suggested the idea in last spring.

“We’re excited to have the community participate in this new program,” Killough said. “It’s just another great idea from Derese.”

Contest entries should be sent through Facebook Messenger or to McAbee’s email derese@prattpubliclibrary.org.

“It’ll be fun to see how creative our bakers are,” McAbee said.

Closing date for entries is 5 p.m. Thursday, November 19, with winners to be announced on Monday, November 23.

“This will allow our judges the whole weekend to pick their top three,” McAbee said.

Contest judges Brandie Cupples-Busy Bee Bakery, Kristen Skiles-Kristen’s Cookies and Becky King-King’s Cakes, will base their decision on creativity. McAbee said all entries will be uploaded to Facebook when the contest ends.

Chamber Buck awards will be first-place, $100.00, second-place, $75.00 and third-place $25.00.

“Chamber Bucks make great prizes and great gifts because they can be spent like cash at any Pratt County Chamber of Commerce merchant,” said Kimberly DeClue who heads Pratt County Area Chamber of Commerce as executive director.