Ag students at PCC make use of land donation

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt Community College Rodeo Team is not currently competing, due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t stop behind the scenes work for future team members. In November of 2017 PCC was given 220 acres of land five miles north of Pratt. This piece of land was donated by a family out of state who didn’t have a need for it.

“Whoever owned the land prior was big into horses. There are many stalls, barns, outdoor rodeo arena, as well as a mostly indoor arena. I say mostly inside because one side of the building is open to the elements,” said PCC President Dr. Calvert.

The donors of the land did not have any connections to the college. There is a house on the property in addition to the arenas and barns. The house needed some work as well as the rest of the grounds, which had been unoccupied for several years. The long term goal for the property is to move the rodeo team completely to the property. A place where they can practice and house their horses, although that might take a few more years.

“The land had been sitting vacant for several years, so we had to spend dollars fixing up the home, which was fine,” said Dr. Calvert. “This was not on our strategic plan to pump dollars towards a property we didn’t own yet.

Even though the rodeo team hasn’t completely moved out to the new property, Pratt Community College is using the section of land for their other agriculture related degree programs and classes. Agriculture students from PCC have planted test plots on the ground and students in the Agriculture Power and Technology Program can get good, hands-on experience working with equipment.