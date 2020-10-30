Bollier speaks of honesty and integrity at Pratt election stops

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

Just days before the General Election, US senatorial candidate, Dr. Barbara Bollier, made a couple of campaign stops in Pratt, including one where she addressed a crowd of 30-40 persons at Jack Ewing Park.

Those attending the rally wore face masks, and the candidate thanked the crowd for doing so.

Bollier said she has been “a servant of the people for the last eleven years, serving in the legislature, working hard for good, solid public policy. I want to see representation that is honest and has integrity.”

She offered this rationale for why she is running for a national office: “We need leaders who will lead. Follow science. Be honest. Listen to the people. Be educated well enough to be able to listen and follow the data. And have a servant’s heart.”

She describes herself as “being a very good listener of the people.”

Bollier has the perspective of being both a Republican and a Democratic. After being elected as a moderate (her words) Republican state senator from Johnson County in 2016, she said she eventually “found herself at odds with the Republican leadership.”

Bollier rankled Republican leadership when she endorsed Democrat Tom Niermann's campaign for US Congress. She also supported Governor Laura Kelly’s winning bid for office.

Bollier subsequently switched to the Democratic Party in December 2018.

Since she has seen the inner workings of both major political parties, it could be said that she has the potential to be a bridge builder.

“We’ve got to work together to find common ground and work for the good of the people. This country needs to elect people who are willing to

work across the line,” Bollier told the crowd gathered at Jack Ewing Park. She added that “Kansans are tired of hyper-partisanship.”

Bollier, who made a stop at Pratt Livestock prior to visiting the park, said, “We need our farmers and ranchers. They need a stable planet.” When it comes to international policy, she said that China needs to be held accountable, “but not on the backs of our Kansas farmers and ranchers.”

Several in the crowd asked the Democratic senatorial candidate questions, including Ryan Lunt, who asked the candidate about carbon emissions and how ethanol might be factored in this. Lunt works at Pratt Energy, LLC.

“My commitment is to see our carbon output reduced 50% by 2030,” she said.

The US Senate candidate noted that she has already been supporting wind and solar energy efforts in Kansas for many years.

One important issue for her as a US Senator will be negotiating with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices for American consumers. While she supports the continuation of a private health care system, she also hopes to do her part in establishing “a public health care system which provides the same quality and safety at a lower cost.” This would benefit those on the margins, whose employers may not offer a healthcare plan.

Political Action Committees (PAC) and their often discreet influence on campaigns would also be addressed by this candidate, who said that the people behind PACs should be required to identify themselves, rather than hide behind a cloak of anonymity. She added that she supports removing this big money from elections in order to level the playing field.

In response to a question about how she will avoid being unduly influenced by lobbyists, the candidate responded, “I have always been about following data and science and the facts. And listening to the people and bringing that together in a collaborative way and then moving forward. I’m not influenced by those things. That’s not what I’m about. I’m about serving the people. And when you’re serving the people that’s what you do. Follow their needs.”

Despite how her opponent has tried to depict her on the gun issue, Bollier said that she “fully supports the Second Amendment. I grew up hunting. We just are about to start deer season, with rifles. I grew up as a person really eager to participate in the outdoor world. However, we do have a gun violence challenge, which is a public health issue. Of course we should address things like background checks and training. I’ve always been about safety. That really matters.”

On the abortion issue, Bollier stated, “I believe that the private, physician-patient relationship should always be in place and honored. Women who are faced with these heart-wrenching, difficult decisions don’t need a politician involved.”

Bollier concluded her visit to Pratt with this caveat: “I went into medicine to improve people’s lives and went into public policy for the very same reason. I am about being an independent voice of reason who will work across the aisle to get good public policy moved forward. Honesty matters. Integrity matters. Those are all reasons why I am the best candidate.”