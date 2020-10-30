Urgent care option coming soon to Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Announcement by Pratt Regional Medical Center that a new Urgent Care and Health Center at 1600 East First Street is planned for opening in early 2021 was enthusiastically received by Pratt Facebook viewers Rita Randolph and Jan Lawrenz Blasi who were among the 6,123 social media followers reached or commenting on PRMC’s October 19 posting.

Plans for the new outreach were highlighted in the PRMC Facebook posting, including that the urgent care center at 1600 East First Street will be staffed seven days a week, hours yet to be set, with no referral or appointment necessary.

“The addition of urgent care was the most requested service during the 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment,” said PRMC President and CEO Susan Page. “We wanted to address that request from the community.”

“Yea,” commented Pratt resident Rita Randolph, who posted that she had been wishing for an urgent care center in Pratt since returning from Tulsa.

Pratt resident Jan Lawrenz Blasi was also among those posting her congratulations with the comment, “I believe this has been a needed service for a long time!!! “

PRMC Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Tammy Smith said the Urgent Care Center will see patients with non-life-threatening--but still urgent--illness or injury, including colds, flu, infections, fractures, cuts, rashes and allergic reactions.

“Our priority at PRMC Urgent Care is providing our patients with high quality medical care that works with their busy schedules,” said Tammy Smith. “PRMC Urgent Care will not replace the need for a primary care provider and will provide referrals to establish with local providers as needed for follow-up.”

Smith said the goal of PRMC Urgent Care is to provide convenient, quality care that fits the patient’s schedule, and is an affordable alternative to the emergency room. Plans call for the new urgent care outreach to be staffed by a provider, nurses, medical assistant and receptionist ,creating five new full-time positions.

“Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern,” Smith said.

Work has begun by J.A. Knight & Sons, Inc. to remodel the former Aaron’s Rent to Own building, said PRMC Community Relations Manager Andie Dean Dean, noting that PRMC is funding the new $425,000 facility through its own budget, without additional assistance from other sources. The new urgent care facility will also include infusion and wound care services currently offered through the Ambulatory Services now located on the third floor of the PRMC Main Campus. Grand Opening plans will be announced in early 2021.