Stanion Electric: Helping out, one step at a time

Kaiser Pelland

Pratt Tribune

Founded in June of 1961, Stanion Wholesale Electric Co. is an independent wholesale electric distributor serving Kansas and the surrounding states. The business was purchased from Charlie Grassman, a local businessman. The business opened with four employees. It now has 16 branch locations in Kansas and one in Liberty, Missouri. The company currently has about 200 employees across the corporation.

Stanion, like many other businesses, have been finding their way through these times of Covid.

“Dealing with Covid has definitely been the biggest challenge,” said John Keller, Vice President of Stanion. “It has caused inventory delays and shortages, our company has had employees have to miss lots of work due to family issues, we’ve had more telecommuting take place than ever before, we can’t meet with customers in person like we did pre-pandemic, and we aren’t able to meet with vendors either.”

Stanion has been affected by Covid, and it has hurt them.

“Our sales are down this year, and our bottom line has suffered as a result,” Keller said. “All of the uncertainty and disruption have made it very challenging to be as profitable as we would like to be and as we expected to be this year.”

If another stay-at-home order were to occur, Stanion would follow recommended guidelines.

“One of the challenges we faced this year was that so many of our branches had so many different regulations they had to follow,” Keller said. “So, we as a company really couldn’t make many blanket statements as they would pertain to how to deal with visitors, social distancing/mask requirements, etc. We will still try to conduct our business, but we will do it in a safe, responsible fashion.”

As many local businesses in Pratt do, Stanion does its part in giving back to the community.

“Each quarter, the corporate office chooses an initiative that we do and that we ask every one of our branches to participate in. Our biggest annual sponsorship is for the Special Olympics of Kansas. We hold a program and golf tournament that raises money for SOKS, which will unfortunately not happen this year. On top of that, we encourage all of our employees and branches to be active in their communities,” Keller said.

With Covid, everyone has been relying more on online services.

“Our website was updated relatively recently, and we have a new ecommerce site and an app. We’ve been getting more active online, especially with social media, and we’ve started posting blogs this year,” Keller said.

Located at 812 South Main in Pratt, Stanion stands where it has since 1968. Contact number is 620-672-5678. Open hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.