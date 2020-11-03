Candidates express a desire to give back to their community

Irregardless of how 2020 Election results turn out, Pratt County residents Dwight Adams, Kyle Farmer, Jeannette Siemens, Rick Shriver and Morgan Trinkle all have something in common that motivated them to run for public office in the 2020 election.

They all expressed a desire to give back to the community they call home.

Dwight Adams is no stranger to public service. He represented District 2 as county commissioners from 2004-2012 and lost by one vote in the 2016 election.

Adams said he has taken a stand against the proposed Public Safety Building.

“Commissioners need to get the county’s the needs and wants in proper order,” said Adams, whose background is in banking and real estate.

One of his goals as commissioners, Adams said, would be to focus on more open communications between commissioners and constituents. He said the live broadcast of commission meetings, held Mondays at 4 p.m. at the Pratt County Courthouse. is a step in the right direction.

“I’d like to have the videos available on-line so they can be accessed at any time,” said Adams. “That would make it easier for Pratt County residents.”

Kyle Farmer, 31, is in his ninth year teaching social studies—including government—at Pratt High School.

“We love Pratt – what our city has to offer,” said Farmer, speaking also for his wife Abby Skaggs Farmer. “We want our son Owen, now 1, to feel the same pride as he grows up.”

Farmer said he considers the budget one of the most important areas that city commissioners influence.

“The biggest thing is balancing the budget,” said Farmer, an Emporia State University alum, with bachelor of arts degree in education.

Farmer said the proposed city dog park is one of his areas of interest.

“Hopefully, we can get the ball rolling on that next spring,” said Farmer, who has been attending Pratt City Commission meetings for the past four months to keep abreast of city business matters.

Jeannette Siemens, retired Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Director and currently active with Circles program, has likewise been in attendance at Pratt City Commission meetings for the past four months.

A resident of Pratt since 1967, Siemens and husband Jerry relocated here as owner-operators of the Dairy Queen on East Highway 54 and Siemens also had a Main Street presence with a bridal shop and fabric store from 1970- to 1986, which led to her Chamber of Commerce membership, subsequentially becoming the first woman president of the Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Board.

Following the May 4, 2007 Greensburg tornado, Siemens served for two years as Greensburg Chamber of Commerce Director, as well as Greensburg Economic Development Director.

“I look forward to working with city commissioners and our community as a whole to keep it a viable and inviting place to live,” said Siemens. “I think our city’s in a good place right now, but there’s always room for growth and improvement.

Rick Shriver, who currently serves on the Skyline USD 438 Board of Education and also holds office as Coats Township Board Clerk, said COVID concerns played a role as he pondered candidacy for District 3 County Commission seat, besting incumbent Joe Reynolds in the August primary election.

“I did not run because of COVID-19, but it has moved to the front,” said Shriver, who also serves as Coats Area 5 Fire Chief and also served as Pratt County Undersheriff for about a decade. “The county’s goals and finances were an encouragement to me to run.”

Morgan Trinkle, who farms three miles west of Preston, was a write-in candidate vying with Adams to represent District 2 on the Pratt County Commission.

Trinkle said his inititial motivation to run for office was the proposed public safety building, but that focus has changed since the county commission vote Monday, October 26, to move forward with the project.

“It’s a done deal,” Trinkle said. “I’m ready to bring new leadership and perspective while working for the better good of Pratt residents.”