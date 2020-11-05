Pratt County election results boost Trump/Pence for president, favor Marshall in senate race

Like much of the country, Pratt County voters turned out en masse on Election Day November 3, 2020, casting 4,061 ballots for a whopping 76.64 percent of registered voters. A slight glitch in the iPad software caused a small delay in getting started at 7 a.m. just as the two voting venues in Pratt opened, but that was quickly solved, according to Pratt County Clerk Lori Voss.

“A program on the iPads was wrong and the software company had to fix it,” Voss said. “It was nothing serious and in less than 30 minutes we had everyone flowing through smoothly.”

Pratt County overwhelming chose the Trump/Pence (Rep.) presidential ticket over Biden/Harris (Dem.) by 75 percent, with 3,034 to 898 votes, respectively. Libertarian candidates Jorgensen and Cohen did receive 94 votes and the were 16 write-in votes.

As of Thursday noon, the United State Presidential race remained uncalled as to a definitive winner.

For the U.S. Senate Race, Pratt County voters put Republican Roger Marshall into the top seat with 2,858 votes compared to 977 votes for Democrat Barbara Bollier and 178 votes for Libertarian Jason Buckley.

Pratt County supported the re-election of Republican Ron Estes for another term as U.S. Representative for the 4th District with 3,081 votes. Democrat Laura Lombard received 898 votes.

Unopposed in the Kansas Senate 33rd District race, Rep. Alicia (Schwartz) Straub, received 3,323 votes.

Also unopposed for the Kansas House of Representatives 113th District, Brett Fairchild of St. John received 3,332 votes.

Pratt County election results for county commission seats were fairly straight forward with Dwight Adams (Rep.) getting 931 to 299 write-in votes (unofficial) for Morgan Trinkle in District 2. Rick Shriver, unopposed in District 3, received 1,384 votes for the county commission position.

For Pratt city commission seats, Kyle Farmer received 1,529 votes, Jeanette Siemens 1,462 votes and Jason Leslie (incumbent) 923 votes. Leslie had announced prior to the election that he was not interested in serving another term on the city commission but that announcement came to late to have his name removed from the ballot. Farmer and Siemens will fill the two open city commission seats for 2021.

In other Pratt County elections seats of note, several candidates ran unopposed for their positions. Lori Voss, County Clerk, received 3,706 votes; Amy T. Jones, County Treasurer, received 3,705 votes; James White, County Sheriff, received 3,649 votes; Sherry Wenrich, County Register of Deeds, received 3,321 votes; and Tracey Beverly, County Attorney, received 3,502 votes.

As far as the ebb and flow of voters went, Tracy Petz, Assistant Director at the Pratt Community Center, where in-town residents cast their ballots, said the day went fairly smooth.

“There were some times that the line got fairly long, stretching around the block,” Petz said. “It was very busy right between 7 and 8 a.m. and then again around 5 p.m. when some people got off work. People just happened to be coming in at the same times then and had to wait a bit.”

Petz said the RSVP bus was available to provide free rides to the polls for those who called in with such requests.

“We had about 10 individuals that we went and got and brought in,” she said.

There was a time or two the RSVP delivery busses got blocked in by the line of voters going around the block, but it all worked out.”

There were some places the RSVP bus was prohibited from going in Pratt, such as Hillside Terraces, because of coronavirus lockdown rules, Petz said.

However, at the polling stations safety concerns were prevelant with as most all voters came in wearing masks and practicing social distancing as they waited in line to vote.

“It was still a choice on masks, but I would say almost all of our volunteers working the election wore a mask all day,” Petz said.

There were some masks on, some masks off at the Church of Christ voting venue for Pratt County residents who did not live in city limits, but social distancing was also practiced, hand sanitizer was available and precautions were taken so that pens were not reused or re-handled by different people.

Pratt County votes are considered unofficial until they are canvassed on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

“There are still provisional ballots to be counted and some of those mail-in ballots that were postmarked by November 3 are still coming in,” Voss said. “Numbers will change Monday after the canvassing effort and we will release the final totals at that time.”