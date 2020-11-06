Costumes characters come alive during Pratt's Main Street event

There were giggling princesses, growling goblins, dancing witches and many more costumed characters on the sidewalks of Pratt's Main Street in the afternoon of Friday, October 30 as hundreds of Halloween partiers took part in the city's Trick or Treat Main Street event.

"It was fun for everyone," said Barron Theater director Sheryl White, who said she made and gave away more than 450 bags of popcorn at her trick-or-treat stop.

White said that concerns about coronavirus spread were kept in perspective for the most part as most adults taking part in the event were wearing masks, participants in costumes were respective of social distancing and the beautiful weather outdoors made it possible for everyone to have a good time.

"It was almost normal," White said. "There were a couple of times when people would wait outside our doors for the group inside to clear, but we gave away the usual amount of popcorn and saw some adorable and amazing costumes."

White said she was so busy she didn't have time to pick a favorite costumed character, just seeing all the kids out having fun made the work of making and bagging popcorn at top speed worth the trouble.

"I love the kids, I think we all needed this time to have some good old-fashioned fun," she said.

At Merchants Park, several church organizations and other groups set up tables in the sun at which costumed trick-or-treaters could gather candy and other goodies, joining more than 45 Pratt businesses that opened their doors or placed candy just outside in front of stores for children to pick up.

Several reported running out of candy before 5 p.m. as there were so many participants.

"We had to close up shop by 4:15 because we were out," said Abundant Harvest of the Nazarene Church pastor Scott Powell who had a table at Merchants Park. "This is something we enjoy doing every year and were glad for the opportunity to set up here this year."

Pilot Club International members formed a dancing witches' band, entertaining those who happened by Merchants Park or the front of the Barron Theater where they set off smoke screens and cooked up a pot of witches' brew while they performed to Halloween-themed songs.