Simonsen plans exit from Pratt County Extension service

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Vicki Simonsen is ending her service as the first female agriculture and natural resource agent for Pratt County Extension Service to return to Nebraska to work on the Simonsen Family Farm.

“Vicki has done a fantastic job.,” said Extension Agent Jodi Drake. “She fit into the Pratt County agricultural community seamlessly.”

Simonsen stepped into the Pratt County Extension Office in June 2018 as successor to Mark Ploger who ended his 13-year career when he retired in 2017. Drake said the post will be filled at a future date when K-State lifts its hiring freeze.

Simonsen, who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, said she considered the people she worked with the best part of the job.

“I liked the people the most,” Simonsen said. “There are great, dedicated volunteers—just a wonderful sense of community.”

One area of her focus, Simonsen said, was the 2018 Farm Bill, which included informational programs about quality assurance requirements for beef producers to get certified.

“The goal of K State Research and Extension is to provide research-based resources and education to the community on important issues,” Simonsen said. “The Farm Bill is very important for producers, so I knew needed to have a local meeting to inform them of updates and changes that affected them.”

Simonsen said she also presented a Hemp Program last spring that covered the agronomical, legal and marketing aspects of hemp, which requires a license from the State of Kansas to produce.

“It’s not a major crop in Pratt County,” Simonsen said of hemp. “A license to grow hemp can be hard to get--but there has been interest by producers, so it’s too early to tell how it will affect the Pratt County agricultural economy.”

Simonsen said she foresees corn, soybeans, wheat, milo and cotton as continuing to be the major crops in Pratt County.

As well as working with the farm community, Simonsen said she has responded to lots of lawn and gardening questions.

“Trees are what people seem to consistently ask about,” Simonsen said. “My first response is to be sure to water your trees. Don’t leave it to Mother Nature to keep your trees thriving, regardless of their size or age.”

In her last weeks on the job, Simonson has been organizing a Cotton Risk Assessed Marketing Workshop which will be held December 10 at the Pratt Area 4-H Center, conducted by Kiowa County Agricultural Agent Wade Reh and Stafford County Agricultural Agent Amanda Staub, assisted by Next Gin staff.

When she clears her desk for the last time on November 13, Simonsen will have more than just a new farming adventure on her mind --she and finance Quintin Brennfoerder are planning an April 10, 2021 wedding, postponed from last April by COVID concerns.