Vernon Filley Art Musem: Create something

Jordyn Sanko

Pratt Tribune

The Vernon Filley Art Museum is an integral part of Pratt County with a heart-warming backstory. Even before its opening in April, 2014, it has involved the community in bringing one woman’s dream to life.

It began in the late 1940s. Emily “Mimi” Filley and her husband Vernon Filley started to collect Southwestern art in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as she grew to know the artists and gallery owners personally. She discovered that it was her dream to develop a similar art community in her hometown of Pratt Kansas.

“Mimi’s lifetime goal was to have an art museum for the children of Pratt,” Stan Reimer, the Executive Director, said. “We want to bring great art to the patrons of the community. We want to make the arts accessible to the people of the community.”

Novotny said that one of the largest functions of museum’s mission is education and exhibiting art for the community.

“We also act as a cultural center for Pratt,” Novotny said.

It was a long process to bring the museum to Pratt. The project started in 2004, when Filley and the museum board began plans for construction. Mimi donated one million dollars to build a museum to house her art collection of over 100 pieces.

The rest of the money was raised by the community. Twenty people, including members of the Founders Group, donated $20,000. Once built, Britney Novotny and Stan Reimer were appointed as the directors.

They still help the board operate the museum.

“People have shared their wealth to provide these great facilities in Pratt. Pratt is a friendly place to live,” Reimer said.

The Vernon Filley provides a variety of activities. They offer art classes for all ages, have featured artists, host ongoing exhibits, sell pieces from local artists in their giftshops, and more.

Due to COVID, there have been changes in how certain events are conducted. The museum is limiting the size of group meetings, and most presentations are on either Facebook Live or Zoom. In-person classes are temporarily on hold.

Nonetheless, the illness had offered a unique opportunity for the museum. They recently hosted a “Community Art Show” to present over 150 pieces of art created by all members of the community during quarantine.

“When the governor gave the order, we at the Filley said ‘Be creative and create something,’” said Reimer. “We are constantly looking for ways to facilitate that.”

More that 4,000 visitors come through the museum’s doors each year. The building is also available for rent for public events. There are varying levels of membership that allow visitors without admissions. Those memberships can be anywhere from $30 - $2,500. If there are any questions and inquiries about membership or rent, their phone number is 620-933-2787.

“This is a good thing for Pratt. Not many towns in Kansas have a museum like this. We have a lot to offer Pratt in culture and to be a part of their lives,” Reimer said.