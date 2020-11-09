Coronavirus cases surge in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Saturday, rising 64.7% as 11,932 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,245 new cases.

Kansas ranked No. 12 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 727,154 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 30.7% from the week before. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Norton, Logan and Hodgeman counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 2,135 cases; Johnson County, with 1,820 cases; and Shawnee County, with 605. Weekly case counts rose in 80 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sedgwick, Johnson and Ford counties.

The share of Kansas test results that came back positive was 37.1% in the latest week, compared with 33.8% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 33,538 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 26,520.Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Montgomery, Sherman and Wyandotte counties.

In the state, 73 people died in the latest week. In the previous week, 69 people died.

A total of 94,715 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,098 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 9,860,558 people have tested positive and 237,113 people have died.