Memories: Store owner gets ready for busy gift-giving season in Pratt

Kami Theis

Pratt Tribune

Cathy Hergenreder has always loved to create, paint, draw, decorate and display anything she could, and in spite of being closed for over a month due to COVID-19, her creative lifestyle persevered through to keep her store, Memories Home and Décor, open.

The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of things for Hergenreder this past year. Since her business is deemed non-essential, she was unable to have the usual help of her employees daily like she could before. So she had been working alone during the shut-down.

Still, she decided she was not going to let COVID stop her from being successful. She used Facebook, Instagram, her personal cell, and Memories’ cell, reaching out to people letting them know she was there and could ship or deliver to them whatever they needed.

“I took many, many pictures and made as many sales as I could,” she said.

Currently a big challenge for Hergenreder, as a business owner, is finding employees with a good work ethic and getting people to understand how important it is to shop locally. To own a retail store like Memories is a lot of hard work so that means a lack of family time.

“You have to have a passion for what you do or I don’t believe it will last,” she said.

Memories has been providing the community with home décor, clothing, baby clothing, candles and many other gift items for 34 years. The stors is known for being a friendly, welcoming place that is also a beautifully decorated. The business works to put the customer first.

“We are here because they are here,” Hergenreder said.

The busiest time of the year for Memories is September through December, which allows the employees of Memories to help customers find the perfect gift for their loved ones during the holiday season. Hergenreder is very good to her employees because she allows them to express their creative skills which is the best therapy session they could have.

“I enjoy helping people and I feel that I am valued by Cathy,” said employee Chris Hoener.

Memories has several upcoming special events for the remainder of 2020. The first is Jingle and Mingle, a Christmas Open House on November 22nd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the second is Celebrate The Season. This last one will be held Saturday, November 28th and that will continue through Saturday, December 12th, 2020.

For more information contact Memories Home and Décor business owner, @ (620)-672-3543, located on 110 S Main St, Pratt, KS, 67124.