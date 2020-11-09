Pratt County Attorney lists recent sentences issued

In an online report last week, Tracey Beverlin, Pratt County Attorney stated that though jury trials are not yet being scheduled, criminal cases in the Pratt County District Court are moving along with both in person and remote hearings.

The following are some of the recent felony sentencings issued by the Court:

Eric Boyles was sentenced to serve a 40 month prison term for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He is subject to register as a drug offender for 15 years.

Adam Mounts was sentenced to serve a 24 month prison term for convictions of Criminal Use of a Financial Card, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, and Theft.

Matthew Jalali was remanded to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve a 30 month prison sentence in a probation revocation matter for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sonny Tusune Morris was sentenced to serve a 28 month prison sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Theft. Morris is subject to register as a drug offender for 15 years.

Matthew Shane Rost was sentenced to serve a 10 month prison sentence for Possession of Stolen Property and Sentenced to a 6 month underlining sentence, with a 24 month probation following his release from prison, for Theft.

Shiloa Dawn Blankenship was remanded to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve an 18 month prison sentence in a probation revocation matter for Possession of Methamphetamine.

John Blick Jr. was remanded to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve an 11 month prison sentence in a probation revocation matter for Possession of Methamphetamine.

In Kansas, the severity level of a crime and the defendant’s criminal history are the two primary factors used to determine punishment of a convicted felon. Prison and probation time are set by the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines.