SCCF grants go to improvements in Kiowa County schools and community groups

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

Since 1994, the South Central Community Foundation has been investing in “assuring a bright future for South Central Kansas” according to their website. This year, over 25 years later, several Kiowa County teachers and organizations have received funds to help with projects. Kiowa County USD 422 received $5,000 to purchase supplies for their nurse’s office. This $5,000 grant is a part of SCCF’s new children’s health grant. K-State Research and Extension received $2,000 for their story walk boxes. These will be permanent structures around Haviland, Greensburg, and Mullinville for families to visit and read through stories. The Haviland Heritage Foundation received $984 for a historic photo enlargement project. HHF plans to print historic photos of Haviland on high quality canvases to display in Lela’s Bakery & Coffeehouse, Haviland Hardware, Haviland Barber Shop, and Haviland Broadband.

“It is our desire to impact lives for many generations to come by having quality photos preserved and presented in this way,” said Lori Binford, HHF museum director.

Youth Core Ministries received $1,049 to purchase a new basketball goal for their teen center, located on Garfield St. in Greensburg. The teen center provides a safe place for students to hang out after school and this new basketball goal will provide more opportunities for fun.

The Twilight Theatre received $2,000 in grant funds to purchase outdoor projection equipment.

“This new equipment will allow the Twilight Theatre to expand the outreach of the theatre’s mission to provide quality and affordable entertainment by allowing films to be shown outside of the confines of the physical building,” the Twilight said in a press release.

The equipment can be rented out by community members for events. The equipment has already been put to use for community entertainment; Hocus Pocus was played outside at the Twilight Theatre on Halloween night.

These grants are available for seven different counties in central Kansas including Barber, Comanche, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Rice, and Stafford. Which community grant applications get funded is decided by board members of Youth Making a Difference. YMAD is a board of high school students who are responsible for reading, discussing, and selecting which grants to fund along with the Adult Grant Committee. Kiowa County representatives are Shelby Lingafelter, Ellery McMurry, and Ashton Reh.

Three Kiowa County teachers received teacher grants from SCCF. Tonya Greenleaf, science teacher at Kiowa County High School was awarded $247 for building equipment. Kiowa County music teacher Amber Cambell will be purchasing ukuleles with the $215 she received. Marshall Ballard, who teaches English at KCHS, got $250 to purchase new copies of To Kill A Mockingbird.

South Central Community Foundation Grants are available every year, along with scholarships for Kiowa County graduating seniors. For more information or to donate, visit the SCCF website at www.sccfks.org.